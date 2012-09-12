KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin
market prices provided by a Malaysian trader.
(Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated)
Date KL Premium/
Spot Bid Offer Final Volumes (#) (Discount)*
Sept 12 20,750 165 20 46 ( 5-J, 35-E, 6-M) 415
Sept 11 20,500 110 25 37 (12-J, 20-E, 5-M) 280
Sept 10 20,100 177 25 42 (15-J, 20-E, 7-M) 480
Sept 7 19,700 35 37 37 ( 7-J, 25-E, 5-M) 355
Sept 6 19,700 41 20 37 (11-J, 20-E, 6-M) 345
Sept 5 19,600 56 51 51 (10-J, 35-E, 6-M) 300
Sept 4 19,600 71 46 57 (10-J, 40-E, 7-M) 150
Sept 3 19,500 25 70 35 (10-J, 20-E, 5-M) 450
* Shipping to Europe (C&F)
# E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and
Malaysian buyers.
