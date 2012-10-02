RPT-COLUMN-China's nickel imports mirror shifts in supply chain: Andy Home
LONDON, Feb 24 Is the Philippines' draconian mining clampdown already affecting the flow of nickel ore to China's nickel pig iron (NPI) producers?
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin market prices provided by a Malaysian trader. (Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated) Date KL Premium/ Spot Bid Offer Final Volumes (#) (Discount)* Oct 2 21,860 53 15 35 (15-J, 15-E, 5-M) 385 Oct 1 21,600 41 18 28 ( 0-J, 25-E, 3-M) 175 Sept 28 21,500 121 15 21 ( 4-J, 15-E, 2-M) 685 * Shipping to Europe (C&F) # E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and Malaysian buyers. (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Yantoultra Ngui)
SYDNEY, Feb 26 Australia and Indonesia said on Sunday that full military ties between the two countries had been restored, after Indonesia’s military suspended cooperation in January because of "insulting" teaching material found at an Australian base.
