UPDATE 1-First stab at acquisition by Australia's South32 hits competition hurdle
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin market prices provided by a Malaysian trader. (Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated) Date KL Premium/ Spot Bid Offer Final Volumes (#) (Discount)* Oct 4 22,300 70 20 30 ( 5-J, 20-E, 5-M) 540 Oct 3 22,100 106 25 50 (10-J, 35-E, 5-M) 200 Oct 2 21,860 53 15 35 (15-J, 15-E, 5-M) 385 Oct 1 21,600 41 18 28 ( 0-J, 25-E, 3-M) 175 * Shipping to Europe (C&F) # E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and Malaysian buyers. (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Yantoultra Ngui)
* BlueScope Steel worries coal prices could rise (Adds BlueScope Steel comment)
SYDNEY, Feb 23 The first attempt at an acquisition by Australia's South32 following its spinoff from BHP Billiton has raised competition concerns with regulators over control of the domestic coking coal market.
LONDON, Feb 23 British car production rose by an annual 7.5 percent in January to hit its highest since 2008, as strong demand for exports compensated for a decline in demand at home, an industry body said on Thursday.