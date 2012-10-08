UPDATE 1-Henkel reports strong quarter driven by emerging markets
* Acquisitions a key part of strategy (Adds background, details)
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin market prices provided by a Malaysian trader. (Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated) Date KL Premium/ Spot Bid Offer Final Volumes (#) (Discount)* Oct 8 22,400 26 80 26 ( 5-J 20-E 1-M) 365 Oct 5 22,500 110 21 58 ( 7-J, 42-E, 9-M) 385 Oct 4 22,300 70 20 30 ( 5-J, 20-E, 5-M) 540 Oct 3 22,100 106 25 50 (10-J, 35-E, 5-M) 200 Oct 2 21,860 53 15 35 (15-J, 15-E, 5-M) 385 Oct 1 21,600 41 18 28 ( 0-J, 25-E, 3-M) 175 * Shipping to Europe (C&F) # E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and Malaysian buyers. (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)
* Acquisitions a key part of strategy (Adds background, details)
* Banks take stakes in LME gold contracts through new company
MANILA, Feb 23 The Philippines' environment minister on Thursday said that President Rodrigo Duterte had supported her decision to bar mining in watershed areas at a meeting earlier this week.