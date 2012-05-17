UPDATE 2-Freeport warns of arbitration as Indonesia mining dispute escalates
* Freeport Indonesia unit lays off about 10 pct of expat workforce
KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin market prices provided by a Malaysian trader.
(Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated)
Date KL Premium/
Spot Bid Offer Final Volumes (#) (Discount)* May 17 19,750 10 45 25 ( 5-J, 15-E, 5-M) 465 May 16 20,050 40 50 50 (25-J, 20-E, 5-M) 645 May 15 20,150 10 100 35 (10-J, 20-E, 5-M) 515 May 14 20,300 10 80 35 (10-J, 20-E, 5-M) 115 May 11 20,600 0 75 29 (10-J, 10-E, 9-M) 590 May 10 21,600 35 35 35 ( 0-J, 30-E, 5-M) 1,405 May 9 21,600 40 12 25 (10-J, 10-E, 5-M) 510 May 8 21,440 25 61 45 (15-J, 25-E, 5-M) 400 May 7 21,800 30 25 25 ( 8-J, 15-E, 2-M) 760 May 4 21,800 30 107 50 (10-J, 30-E, 10-M) 375 May 3 22,300 45 50 45 (10-J, 30-E, 5-M) 255 May 2 22,300 20 150 50 (25-J, 20-E, 5-M) 155 Apr 30 22,650 70 20 50 (15-J, 30-E, 5-M) 455
* Shipping to Europe (C&F)
# E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and Malaysian buyers. (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Yantoultra Ngui)
Feb 20 British precious stone miner Gemfields plc said on Monday India's move to scrap higher value banknotes forced the company to delay an emerald auction and would hurt its full-year revenue and core earnings.
JAKARTA, Feb 20 Indonesia's mining minister Ignasius Jonan on Monday said the government can also bring Freeport-McMoRan Inc to arbitration if both sides fail to reach an agreement over a mining contract.