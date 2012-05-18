KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin market prices provided by a Malaysian trader.

(Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated)

Date KL Premium/

Spot Bid Offer Final Volumes (#) (Discount)* May 18 19,350 10 50 25 ( 5-J, 15-E, 5-M) 560 May 17 19,750 10 45 25 ( 5-J, 15-E, 5-M) 465 May 16 20,050 40 50 50 (25-J, 20-E, 5-M) 645 May 15 20,150 10 100 35 (10-J, 20-E, 5-M) 515 May 14 20,300 10 80 35 (10-J, 20-E, 5-M) 115 May 11 20,600 0 75 29 (10-J, 10-E, 9-M) 590 May 10 21,600 35 35 35 ( 0-J, 30-E, 5-M) 1,405 May 9 21,600 40 12 25 (10-J, 10-E, 5-M) 510 May 8 21,440 25 61 45 (15-J, 25-E, 5-M) 400 May 7 21,800 30 25 25 ( 8-J, 15-E, 2-M) 760 May 4 21,800 30 107 50 (10-J, 30-E, 10-M) 375 May 3 22,300 45 50 45 (10-J, 30-E, 5-M) 255 May 2 22,300 20 150 50 (25-J, 20-E, 5-M) 155 Apr 30 22,650 70 20 50 (15-J, 30-E, 5-M) 455

* Shipping to Europe (C&F)

# E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and Malaysian buyers. (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)