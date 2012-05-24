Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin market prices provided by a Malaysian trader.
(Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated)
Date KL Premium/
Spot Bid Offer Final Volumes (#) (Discount)* May 24 19,640 0 50 22 ( 5-J, 15-E, 2-M) 505 May 23 19,800 55 21 22 ( 9-J, 10-E, 3-M) 510 May 22 19,650 60 21 24 ( 5-J, 15-E, 4-M) 810 May 21 19,580 75 23 25 ( 5-J, 15-E, 5-M) 350 May 18 19,350 10 50 25 ( 5-J, 15-E, 5-M) 560 May 17 19,750 10 45 25 ( 5-J, 15-E, 5-M) 465 May 16 20,050 40 50 50 (25-J, 20-E, 5-M) 645 May 15 20,150 10 100 35 (10-J, 20-E, 5-M) 515 May 14 20,300 10 80 35 (10-J, 20-E, 5-M) 115 May 11 20,600 0 75 29 (10-J, 10-E, 9-M) 590 May 10 21,600 35 35 35 ( 0-J, 30-E, 5-M) 1,405 May 9 21,600 40 12 25 (10-J, 10-E, 5-M) 510 May 8 21,440 25 61 45 (15-J, 25-E, 5-M) 400 May 7 21,800 30 25 25 ( 8-J, 15-E, 2-M) 760 May 4 21,800 30 107 50 (10-J, 30-E, 10-M) 375 May 3 22,300 45 50 45 (10-J, 30-E, 5-M) 255 May 2 22,300 20 150 50 (25-J, 20-E, 5-M) 155 Apr 30 22,650 70 20 50 (15-J, 30-E, 5-M) 455
* Shipping to Europe (C&F)
# E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and Malaysian buyers. (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Yantoultra Ngui)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)