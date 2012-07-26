Icahn raises stakes in Herbalife, Hertz, cuts Freeport-McMoran in 4Q
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin market prices provided by a Malaysian trader.
(Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated)
Date KL Premium/
Spot Bid Offer Final Volumes (#) (Discount)* July 26 17,530 45 21 23 ( 4-J, 15-E, 4-M) 550 July 25 17,300 0 108 41 (10-J, 25-E, 6-M) 115 July 24 18,300 0 98 37 (10-J, 20-E, 7-M) 310 July 23 18,700 25 105 44 (15-J, 25-E, 4-M) 130 July 20 18,970 122 37 47 (15-J, 30-E, 2-M) 240 July 19 18,850 67 33 50 (27-J, 20-E, 3-M) 415 July 18 18,750 51 46 46 (18-J, 20-E, 8-M) 220 July 17 18,750 80 35 45 (14-J, 27-E, 4-M) 340 July 16 18,700 66 21 35 ( 9-J, 20-E, 6-M) 280 July 13 18,470 0 102 47 (10-J, 28-E, 9-M) 330 July 12 18,800 75 23 45 (10-J, 30-E, 5-M) 290 July 11 18,670 25 71 30 ( 9-J, 15-E, 6-M) 235 July 10 18,700 90 23 40 (15-J, 20-E, 5-M) 265 July 9 18,550 0 92 40 (15-J, 20-E, 5-M) 415 July 6 18,930 30 46 30 (10-J, 15-E, 5-M) 395 July 5 19,000 35 39 35 (10-J, 20-E, 5-M) 240 July 4 19,000 86 20 63 (22-J, 35-E, 6-M) 115 July 3 18,750 45 35 40 (15-J, 20-E, 5-M) 235 July 2 18,700 41 30 36 (10-J, 20-E, 6-M) 310
* Shipping to Europe (C&F)
# E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and Malaysian buyers. (Reporting by Rachel Will; Editing by Anuradha Raghu)
CARACAS, Feb 14 Venezuelan authorities raided the Caracas offices of Odebrecht on Tuesday, as prosecutors deepened a probe into the Brazilian construction firm that has admitted paying some $98 million in bribes to obtain government contracts in Venezuela.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Soros Fund Management LLC got out of gold in the fourth quarter of 2016 while Paulson & Co reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Trust, as bullion prices saw their weakest quarterly performance in 3-1/2 years, regulatory filings showed on Tuesday.