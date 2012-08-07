KUALA LUMPUR, August 7 Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin
market prices provided by a Malaysian trader.
(Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated)
Date KL Premium/
Spot Bid Offer Final Volumes (#) (Discount)*
Aug 7 18,100 30 14 19 ( 9-J, 5-E, 5-M) 615
Aug 6 18,050 91 15 20 ( 8-J, 10-E, 2-M) 515
Aug 3 17,650 0 51 30 ( 0-J, 25-E, 5-M) 585
Aug 2 18,000 35 30 30 ( 9-J, 15-E, 6-M) 515
Aug 1 18,000 26 102 50 (10-J, 35-E, 5-M) 265
* Shipping to Europe (C&F)
# E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and
Malaysian buyers.
