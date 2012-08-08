Toshiba to issue business risk warning on Tuesday - Nikkei
Feb 14 Toshiba Corp will issue on Tuesday its first-ever warning that it may not be able to continue as a going concern, following massive nuclear-related losses, the Nikkei reported.
KUALA LUMPUR, August 8 Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin market prices provided by a Malaysian trader.
(Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated)
Date KL Premium/
Spot Bid Offer Final Volumes (#) (Discount)* Aug 8 18,100 33 30 30 ( 9-J, 15-E, 6-M) 180 Aug 7 18,100 30 14 19 ( 9-J, 5-E, 5-M) 615 Aug 6 18,050 91 15 20 ( 8-J, 10-E, 2-M) 515 Aug 3 17,650 0 51 30 ( 0-J, 25-E, 5-M) 585 Aug 2 18,000 35 30 30 ( 9-J, 15-E, 6-M) 515 Aug 1 18,000 26 102 50 (10-J, 35-E, 5-M) 265
* Shipping to Europe (C&F)
# E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and Malaysian buyers. (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu,; Editing by Yantoultra Ngui)
* Copper, cobalt seen strong on tight supply-demand balance (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, Feb 13 Britain's top share index advanced for a fifth straight session to its highest level in nearly a month, with a sharp rally in basic resources stocks on the back of stronger metals prices supporting the broader market.