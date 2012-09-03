RPT-COLUMN-China's nickel imports mirror shifts in supply chain: Andy Home
LONDON, Feb 24 Is the Philippines' draconian mining clampdown already affecting the flow of nickel ore to China's nickel pig iron (NPI) producers?
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin market prices provided by a Malaysian trader. (Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated) Date KL Premium/ Spot Bid Offer Final Volumes (#) (Discount)* Sept 3 19,500 25 70 35 (10-J, 20-E, 5-M) 450 Aug 30 19,650 0 156 45 ( 0-J, 40-E, 5-M) 380 * Shipping to Europe (C&F) # E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and Malaysian buyers. (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu,; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)
SYDNEY, Feb 26 Australia and Indonesia said on Sunday that full military ties between the two countries had been restored, after Indonesia’s military suspended cooperation in January because of "insulting" teaching material found at an Australian base.
