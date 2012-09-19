RPT-COLUMN-Iron ore rally; a case of rational exuberance? Andy Home
The price of iron ore traded on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) rose on Tuesday for the sixth consecutive day and is now at its highest level in three years.
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin market prices provided by a Malaysian trader. (Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated) Date KL Premium/ Spot Bid Offer Final Volumes (#) (Discount)* Sept 19 21,500 25 50 30 ( 0-J, 25-E, 5-M) 280 Sept 18 21,550 203 15 35 ( 0-J, 30-E, 5-M) 330 Sept 14 21,000 179 21 40 ( 5-J, 30-E, 5-M) 1005 Sept 13 20,950 50 45 45 ( 9-J, 30-E, 6-M) 330 Sept 12 20,750 165 20 46 ( 5-J, 35-E, 6-M) 415 Sept 11 20,500 110 25 37 (12-J, 20-E, 5-M) 280 Sept 10 20,100 177 25 42 (15-J, 20-E, 7-M) 480 Sept 7 19,700 35 37 37 ( 7-J, 25-E, 5-M) 355 Sept 6 19,700 41 20 37 (11-J, 20-E, 6-M) 345 Sept 5 19,600 56 51 51 (10-J, 35-E, 6-M) 300 Sept 4 19,600 71 46 57 (10-J, 40-E, 7-M) 150 Sept 3 19,500 25 70 35 (10-J, 20-E, 5-M) 450 * Shipping to Europe (C&F) # E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and Malaysian buyers. (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu,; Editing by Stuart Grudgings)
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
CARACAS, Feb 14 Venezuelan authorities raided the Caracas offices of Odebrecht on Tuesday, as prosecutors deepened a probe into the Brazilian construction firm that has admitted paying some $98 million in bribes to obtain government contracts in Venezuela.