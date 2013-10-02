KUALA LUMPUR Oct 3 UMW Oil & Gas Corp Bhd , a Malaysian offshore and drilling services firm, set a tight IPO bookbuilding range of thanks to strong demand from cornerstone investors, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Wednesday.

This values the IPO at up to 2.36 billion ringgit ($729.63 million), the largest in Malaysia so far this year. This IPO comes on top of the $680 million flotation by Westports Holdings Bhd, operator of the country's busiest port.

The source, who was not authorised to speak to the media said IPO bookbuilding range was set at 2.70-2.80 ringgit per share, coming a day before the firm officially launches its prospectus to investors on Thursday.

Sources had earlier told Reuters that up to 17 cornerstone investors have been recruited by UMW Oil & Gas, taking up 61 percent of the total institutional tranche. That is nearly double that of the Felda Global - the largest Malaysian IPO last year.

The strong demand for UMW Oil & Gas IPO signalled a boost for Southeast Asian capital markets on pent-up demand for emerging market stocks. Earlier this week, Westports priced its IPO at the top of its projected range.

UMW Oil & Gas Corp, a unit of state conglomerate UMW Holdings Bhd could not be immediately reached for comment.

CIMB, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and Maybank are the joint global co-ordinators for UMW Oil & Gas, and also the joint bookrunners with Standard Chartered. ($1 = 3.2345 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)