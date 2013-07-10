KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 Malaysian conglomerate UMW Holdings Bhd will set a minimum indicative IPO price for its oil and gas unit of 3 ringgit a share in an offering that is expected to raise up to $1 billion, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The IPO, expected by the fourth quarter, would be Malaysia's largest this year after independent power producer Malakoff Bhd announced in May it was delaying its debut until next year.

The offer is for ethnic Malays and other indigenous people in Malaysia who benefit from a decades-old government policy that favors them in housing, education and business. The final pricing for all investors will be determined after bookbuilding expected some time in the fourth quarter.

The offer opened on Monday and will close at 12 noon (0400 GMT) on July 16, said the sources, who declined to be indentified as the details of the deal were still private.

UMW officials were not immediately available to comment.

The company, which has been working on the listing of its offshore, drilling and oil-field services arm for the unit since 2007, has not said how much it plans to raise from the IPO but sources put the offering's value at up to $1 billion.

"They have also started on a cornerstone roadshow," said one of the sources. "Indicative pricing has not been finalised but it is estimated to be 3 ringgit and above."

Based on the indicative price, the 248.63 million shares reserved for ethnic Malays would be worth about 745.89 million ringgit ($234 million), according to Reuters calculations.

The listing of UMW Oil & Gas Bhd comes amid a pick-up in IPOs and secondary share offerings in Malaysia due to an easing in political uncertainty after Malaysia's general elections in May.

Long haul carrier AirAsia X Bhd raised $310 million in an IPO and made a modest debut on Wednesday. Energy and water firm Ranhill Energy and Resources Bhd is expected to price its $240 million IPO on July 15.

($1 = 3.1880 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)