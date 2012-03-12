* Minimum wage set at 800-900 ringgit per mth - sources
* Govt pushing policy through ahead of elections
* Minimum wage could give govt room for other reforms -
source
By Niluksi Koswanage
KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 Malaysia's cabinet
has approved a national minimum wage for the first time in the
country's history, two government sources said, as Prime
Minister Najib Razak looks to shore up incomes and votes ahead
of widely expected elections this year.
The minimum wage comes as Asia increasingly turns to such
social safety nets to counter widening income gaps and the
related political repercussions, while debt-laden Europe
struggles to keep these policies afloat.
Malaysian government sources, who declined to be identified
because of the sensitivity of the issue, told Reuters that the
cabinet had approved setting the minimum wage at 800 to 900
ringgit ($265-$298) per month, depending on location.
The minimum compares with 760 ringgit per month, which
according to a government survey roughly represents the poverty
income line in Malaysia and the gross pay that workers take home
in the key manufacturing sector of this trade-reliant country.
"The cabinet approved (the minimum wage) about two weeks ago
and the government has explained this to industry groups," said
a source with direct knowledge of the matter on Monday. "There
is some reluctance, but we are moving on with it. The prime
minister could announce it either this week or next week."
The move is a major part of Najib's new economic model
launched in 2010 to transform the country from a middle-income
economy to developed nation status by 2020 via market reforms
and greater focus on services.
Malaysia's basic wage policy coincides with moves by China,
the world's manufacturing hub, to raise minimum wages by at
least 13 percent in the five years to 2015.
A Malaysian government spokesman declined to comment on the
matter.
ROOM FOR REFORM?
The minimum wage has faced heavy opposition from Malaysian
employers, who have said imposing the policy too quickly will
erode competitiveness in a country that has kept costs low for
decades to hold onto investments from Dell Inc and
Intel Corp.
Even former premier Mahathir Mohamad has weighed in, saying
the move would bankrupt Malaysia, once known as Southeast Asia's
electronics hub.
The Malaysia's Employers Federation painted an even bleaker
picture, forecasting that the minimum wage would wipe out 4
million jobs and 200,000 companies.
Yet in recent years Malaysia has fallen off the investor
radar as it struggles to compete with Indonesia with its ample,
cheap labour and South Korea with its highly developed
electronics sector and skilled workforce.
The minimum wage would also pave the way for Najib's other
delayed reforms, the second government source said, which could
help Malaysia reduce its budget deficit. The government aims to
cut the fiscal gap to 4.7 percent this year.
Th reforms include a goods and services tax that would widen
Malaysia's narrow tax base, which largely relies on revenue from
state oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd, and rolling
back some food and fuel subsidies.
POLITICAL GAINS
News of the policy comes nine months after lawmakers passed
a bill to set up a minimum wage task force, signalling an
aggressive push by Najib for votes from lower income households
that account for a third of Malaysia's 28 million population.
"It is definitely an indicator that elections are around the
corner," Shaun Levine, a Southeast Asia analyst with Eurasia
Group, said of the new wage policy.
Levine said Najib was attempting to counter a move by the
opposition, which set a minimum wage of 1,500 ringgit in central
Selangor state, one of five state governments it won in historic
gains against the ruling national front coalition in the 2008
polls.
Najib needs to win back support from voters in urban areas
-- who say living costs have outpaced wages -- in polls that
must be held by April 2013 but are likely to be called in the
first half of 2012 before a looming global slowdown hits
Malaysia.
He also needs to cement his grip on votes from the majority
Malays, who make up half of the population and are favoured
under a decades-old affirmative action policy that investors and
the opposition say has been abused by business elites.
Despite the affirmative action, Malays make up 73 percent of
the bottom 40 percent of households that earn less than 2,300
ringgit per month, according to official data.
So far Najib appears to be gaining traction. A polling firm
said Malaysia's approval for Najib had risen to 69 percent in
February thanks to a resilient economy and disbursement of
social funds to lower income households.
