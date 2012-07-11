BRIEF-Thanachart Capital pcl posts FY net profit 6.01 billion baht
KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 Malaysian builder WCT Bhd obtained regulatory approval for its proposed issuance of up to 1 billion ringgit ($314.8 million) worth of bonds to fund operations.
WCT said on Wednesday that the fund raising, which comes in the form of a 15-year medium term note programme, will be sold through book-building, private placement or a bought-deal basis.
Proceeds will be used to fund its working capital needs, capital expenditure, investments and refinancing of its existing borrowings, the company said in a local stock exchange filing.
RHB Investment Bank Bhd is the principal adviser and lead arranger for the programme.
($1 = 3.1765 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Kim Coghill)
