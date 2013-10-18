KUALA LUMPUR Oct 18 Shares of Westports
Holdings Bhd, the operator of Malaysia's busiest port,
opened at 2.70 ringgit on Friday, 8 percent above their initial
public offering price of 2.50 ringgit.
Westports, which is partially owned by Asia's richest man Li
Ka-Shing, raised $680 million in Malaysia's second-largest
flotation this year, behind UMW Oil & Gas Corp Bhd's
$740 million planned listing on Nov. 1.
The stock was trading at 2.69 ringgit a share at 0102 GMT,
compared with a basically flat broader market.
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)