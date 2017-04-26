(Adds details, quotes, background)
By Alexander Cornwell
DUBAI, April 26 Malaysia Airlines has offered to
lease Airbus A330 jets from Alitalia if the struggling Italian
airline is wound up, the Asian carrier's chief executive told
Reuters on Wednesday.
Alitalia is preparing for special administration proceedings
after workers rejected its latest rescue plan, making it
impossible for the loss-making airline to secure funds to keep
its aircraft flying. Workers are hoping the Italian government
will step in with an alternative rescue deal.
Malaysia Airlines could take between six and eight Airbus
A330s from Alitalia, CEO Peter Bellew said in an
interview in Dubai.
An Alitalia spokesman declined to comment.
Malaysia Airlines is emerging from a turnaround after twin
tragedies since 2014, when flight MH370 disappeared in what
remains a mystery, and flight MH17 was shot down over eastern
Ukraine.
Its load factors - or how full its planes are - averaged
around 80 percent in the three months to March 31, Bellew said.
Malaysia Airlines wants to lease between six and eight A330s
or Boeing 777s for use from 2018 and a further seven to
nine for 2019, he said.
This is an increase on the six for 2018 and six for 2019 he
told Reuters last month he was interested in.
"The world really is awash right now" with large aircraft,
Bellew said. "There are really good deals out there at the
moment. It's a buyer's market right now."
Bellew also said he planned to make a decision on an order
for 30-35 new Airbus A330neo or Boeing 787-9 widebody planes in
the next four to six months to replace its A330s from the end of
2019.
"If the prices are good ... we will do an order," he said.
"But if the price isn't right, we won't do it."
