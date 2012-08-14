UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 14 Malaysian Airline Systems Bhd (MAS) said in a filing to the local stock exchange on Tuesday:
*Q2 ended June 30 posted a net loss of 349.248 million Malaysian ringgit as compared with a net loss of 526.68 million ringgit the same quarter a year earlier
*The smaller loss was due to the airline's efforts in pricing and revenue management along with lower fuel and passenger-related costs
*Revenue fell 6 percent to 3.2 billion ringgit
*Moving forward, the airline said it expects the remainder of 2012 to be challenging
*Shares in the airline rose 3.88 percent on Tuesday to 1.07 ringgit a share prior to the earnings announcement (Reporting By Siva Sithraputhran)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders