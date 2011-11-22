KUALA LUMPUR Nov 22 Malaysian Airline
System Bhd swung to a third-quarter net loss of 477.6
million ringgit ($149.98 million) from a profit of 233.2 million
a year ago, due to higher fuel costs and an unrealised
foreign-exchange loss.
Revenue was 4.9 percent higher at 3.6 billion ringgit from a
year earlier, it said in a stock exchange filing.
The airline said its fourth-quarter operational results
would be worse than the third quarter as high fuel prices and a
weak economic outlook in Europe hurt its business.
"Management is embarking on a significant network
rationalisation exercise to withdraw structurally weak,
lossmaking routes, and to possibly embark on new higher yielding
routes focusing on Asia," it said in a statement.
"We expect the full impact of these initiatives to begin
bearing fruit in 2012."
($1 = 3.1845 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; editing by Jane Lee)