KUALA LUMPUR Aug 8 Malaysian Airlines (MAS) and budget carrier AirAsia are planning a share swap which would see the low cost airline's parent owning a 20 percent stake in the national carrier, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday.

In return, state strategic investment arm Khazanah Nasional, which currently owns close to 70 percent of MAS, would take up a 10 percent stake in AirAsia, said the source who asked not to be identified because the deal has not been announced.

"This will help to improve synergies between the two," said the source.

"They have been competing unnecessarily in the past and they will now pool their resources together."

AirAsia's chief executive Tony Fernandes and his deputy Kamarudin Meranun will sit on MAS' board after the restructuring, the source said.

MAS and Khazanah Nasional was not immediately available for comment. AirAsia said it would be making a statement within a day or two.

Trading in AirAsia and MAS shares was suspended on Monday.

Khazanah Nasional and AirAsia shareholders on Sunday denied news reports that the latter will emerge as national carrier MAS' largest shareholder. . (Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)