KUALA LUMPUR May 22 Malaysian Airline System
said on Tuesday it planned a 10-year, 2.5 billion
ringgit ($798 million) sukuk programme to shore up its capital
base under a three-pronged funding pillar.
The funding plan is part of the ailing national carrier's
strategy to return to profitability after posting a narrower
first-quarter net loss.
"We anticipate drawing down the first tranche of 1 billion
ringgit of the proposed sukuk some time in June 2012, once all
regulatory approvals are cleared," MAS said.
MAS also said it had secured a bridging loan of 1 billion
ringgit from a local commercial bank on March 30, to ensure its
working capital cash balances remained adequate until the
expected drawdown of the first tranche of sharia law-compliant
sukuk.
The second funding pillar entailed the leasing of six new
Airbus A380s and two new Airbus A330s, with a total capital
value of 5.3 billion ringgit, according to the airline.
The third pillar involved the commercial funding of its
aircraft capital expenditure, MAS added.
MAS shares closed 0.97 percent lower on Tuesday at a
record-low 1.02 ringgit, underperforming Malaysia's benchmark
stock index, which ended the day 0.52 percent higher.
($1 = 3.1335 Malaysian ringgits)
