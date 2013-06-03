* Lufthansa, JAL, Malaysia among those eyeing widebody jets
* Sets stage for slew of orders at Paris Airshow
* IATA raises 2013 profit forecast for airline industry
By Siva Govindasamy
CAPE TOWN, June 3 The battle between Airbus
and Boeing over their next-generation of
long-haul jets is heating up, with a string of major airlines
flagging plans on Monday to place multi-billion dollar orders.
Germany's Lufthansa, Japan Airlines and
Malaysia Airlines were among carriers at the
International Air Transport Association's (IATA) annual general
meeting to say they were sizing up Airbus's new A350 widebody
jets and Boeing's rival 787 Dreamliner and revamped 777 models.
Airbus and Boeing compete for the lion's share of a jet
market estimated at $100 billion a year. While recent years have
seen them battling over smaller Airbus A320 and Boeing 737
aircraft, interest in larger fuel-efficient planes is on the
rise, suggesting airlines are betting on an upturn in the global
economy and therefore their premium and long-haul markets.
IATA, the airline trade body, on Monday hiked its 2013
industry profit forecast by 20 percent to $12.7 billion,
encouraged by cost cutting and lower oil prices.
Airline executives at the IATA meeting in Cape Town, South
Africa, said the stage was set for a slew of orders at the Paris
Airshow later this month, and a sustained campaign by Europe's
Airbus and U.S. rival Boeing to win more customers.
The executives told Reuters they had been receiving
briefings on Boeing's proposed 787-10X and the 777X, the latest
variants of both aircraft.
Industry sources say the 787-10X could be launched in Paris
and the 777X later this year, but caution this is dependent on
delicate negotiations with potential buyers and production
plans. A launch of the stretched 787-10X would imply an increase
in Boeing's plans to make 10 Dreamliners a month from end-2013.
Airbus, meanwhile, is pushing the A350-1000, the largest of
three variants, as an alternative to the popular 777-300ER and
has gained traction over the last year with several high profile
buyers such as Cathay Pacific.
POWER STRUGGLE
Some of the bigger potential customers in coming months
include Lufthansa for around 50 aircraft, Japan Airlines (JAL)
for 40 jets, and Malaysia Airlines for around 30 aircraft.
Others include Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA),
Garuda Indonesia, and Ethiopian Airlines.
All are keen to assess both Airbus and Boeing aircraft for their
requirements, worth tens of billions of dollars at list prices.
Among the most closely watched competitions are those held
by ANA and JAL, which are considering orders for A350s.
That could mark a seismic shift in the airline world as JAL
operates only Boeing aircraft and ANA, which has Airbus A320
narrowbody aircraft, operates only Boeing jets on its medium and
long-haul services. Amid tough competition, analysts say
Japanese airlines could pick up the Airbus aircraft.
Both airlines, however, will talk to both aircraft suppliers
as they want to get the best possible deal. ANA, for example,
says that it will assess the proposed 777X as well as the A350
to replace its older 777s.
Strong demand for the 787s and A350s and a large backlog
mean Boeing and Airbus have sold out early delivery slots. Some
airlines like Garuda Indonesia are potentially getting their
aircraft from leasing companies instead.
"The slots are tight but we need the aircraft in the
2016-2017 timeframe," said Garuda's chief executive Emirsyah
Satar. "Leasing companies can be the answer for us as they can
supply the aircraft when we need them."