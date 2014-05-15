KUALA LUMPUR May 15 Malaysian Airlines on
Thursday reported its biggest quarterly loss in over two years,
hit by a sharp drop in passenger traffic after what it called
the "dramatic impact" of the unexplained disappearance of flight
MH370 in March.
In a statement, Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS)
said its net loss expanded to 443.4 million ringgit
($138 million) in the first quarter from a net loss of 278.8
million ringgit in the same period last year.
It's the carrier's worst quarterly loss since
October-December 2011. MAS has lost money for the last three
years, beset by high costs and stiff competition.
"The tragic MH370 incident had a dramatic impact on the
traditionally weak first quarter performance," the company said
in a statement to the Malaysia stock exchange on Thursday. It
said it saw high numbers of cancellations and a decline in
long-haul travel after flight MH370 went missing on March 8.
Sales in China slumped 60 percent in March, MAS said. The
majority of the passengers travelling on flight MH370 were
Chinese.
Analysts had said the situation at the carrier was too
uncertain to issue estimates for the first set of earnings
reported by MAS since flight MH370 went missing.
The company said on Wednesday it is undertaking a "thorough
review" of its business plan as it seeks a path to recovery
. This may include the partial sale of its
engineering unit and an upgrade of its ageing fleet, Reuters
reported last week.
($1 = 3.2190 Malaysian Ringgit)
(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)