UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects intro to show poll must be held by Oct 20, not on Oct 20)
MALE Oct 8 The Maldives Supreme Court on Monday annulled the results of the Sept. 7 presidential election and scheduled a fresh vote by Oct. 20, after a candidate challenged the outcome, citing irregularities.
Four of seven judges approved the decision after the top court suspended the run-off election that was to have been held on Sept. 28.
Mohamed Nasheed, the country's first democratically elected president, who was ousted in disputed circumstances in February 2012, won the Sept. 7 first round with 45.45 percent of votes, short of the 50 percent needed for outright victory. (Reporting by J.J. Robinson in Male; Writing by Shihar Aneez in Colombo; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources