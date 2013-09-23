By Ranga Sirilal
| COLOMBO, Sept 23
COLOMBO, Sept 23 The Maldives' Supreme Court on
Monday postponed a presidential election run-off scheduled for
Sept. 28 to allow it to consider a challenge from a defeated
first-round candidate, denting hopes of an end to months of
political turmoil.
The candidate, Gasim Ibrahim, a tourism and media tycoon who
was finance minister under long-time ruler Maumoon Abdul Gayoom,
came third with 24.07 percent of votes in the first round on
Sept. 7, just behind Gayoom's half-brother Abdulla Yameen, on
25.35 percent.
The first round was won by ex-president Mohamed Nasheed,
whose removal from power 20 months ago ignited months of unrest
in the Indian Ocean archipelago. He secured 45.45 percent in the
first round, just short of the 50 percent needed for outright
victory, and his party promptly announced mass protests against
the postponement.
Gasim's Jumhoory Party (JP) had asked the court to annul the
first round result, alleging vote rigging.
"The Supreme Court orders the Elections Commission and other
state institutions ... to postpone the second round of
Presidential elections scheduled for September 28 until the
Supreme Court decides in the case before it," the court said in
its ruling.
Hamid Abdul Ghafoor, spokesman for Nasheed's Maldivian
Democratic Party (MDP), said the MDP would appeal.
"This is unconstitutional and people will not accept it ...
we have already challenged it and the party's National Council
approved a protest," he said by phone from Male. "We appeal to
security forces to ensure the safety of the protesters."
Nasheed, who served for three years as the Maldives' first
democratically elected president, was forced from office in
February 2012 when mutinying police and soldiers armed
opposition demonstrators and gave him an ultimatum.
Protests by his supporters were met with a heavy police
crackdown that tarnished the Maldives' image as a tranquil
holiday paradise. Analysts and human rights defenders say the
islands have been in political and economic limbo ever since.
Critical challenges facing the next president include a rise
in Islamist ideology, human rights abuses and a lack of investor
confidence after the government cancelled the Maldives' biggest
foreign investment project with India's GMR Infrastructure
.