MALE, April 15 A new government in the Maldives
has won two by-elections, according to results on Sunday,
defeating the party of former President Mohamed Nasheed who was
unseated in February and, his party said, bolstering its call
for an early presidential poll.
The ouster of Nasheed, the islands' first democratically
elected president, dented the Indian Ocean archipelago's
reputation as a laid-back luxury tourist paradise.
Nasheed and his party say the new government of President
Mohamed Waheed Hassan Manik is illegitimate and they have been
demanding an early presidential election.
The Commonwealth group of mostly former British colonies
suspended the Maldives from its democracy watchdog group in
February and has backed early elections to end any question over
the legality of the transfer of power.
But Waheed has said an early presidential poll needs
constitutional changes and improvements in the Election
Commission.
Nasheed's Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) said the polling
for the two parliamentary by-elections, the first since
Nasheed's ouster and won by the ruling coalition, according to
provisional results, was free and fair which reinforced its call
for early polls.
"The Elections Commission has said it is possible to hold
free and fair elections," said the MDP's acting chairman, Moosa
Manik.
"But the coup-sponsored government is repeatedly telling the
international community the conditions are not right for early
elections."
The next election is due in October 2013.
Nasheed has said his party was willing to work with the new
administration to make the constitutional changes needed to hold
an early election. [ID: nL3E8EO06S]
(Reporting by Zaheena Rasheed and Hawwa Lubna in Male; Writing
by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Robert Birsel)