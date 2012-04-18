By Zaheena Rasheed
| MALE, April 18
MALE, April 18 The Maldives on Wednesday chose
July 2013 for a presidential election, spurning calls for early
polls and risking more protests by supporters of former
president Mohamed Nasheed, overthrown in what he calls a coup on
the tropical atoll nation.
Current President Mohamed Waheed Hussain Manik, who served
as vice president under Nasheed, says his predecessor resigned
voluntarily after protests triggered by the arrest of a judge.
He said July 2013 was the earliest polls could be held.
"President Waheed is fully committed to strengthening
democratic processes in the Maldives and has called for
elections in July 2013, the earliest date permitted under the
constitution," his office said in a statement.
Nasheed says he was forced to resign at gunpoint on Feb. 7
He calls the current government a "dictatorship" and has led
mostly peaceful protests since his ouster.
"We need to have an election in 2012, if not, skewing of the
playing field and entrenchment of the dictatorship will happen,"
he told Reuters in New Delhi.
"There will be conflict, there will be disturbances, there
will be instability if we don't have an election," he said in an
interview during a trip to seek stronger support for his cause
from India, which recognizes the new government.
Political turmoil in the Maldives may affect its mainstay
tourism industry that draws guests from around the world to
remote resort locations that can cost several thousand dollars a
day. It also sits on busy shipping lanes and has increasingly
become a target for Somali pirates.
Nasheed, the country's first democratically elected leader,
is backed by the Commonwealth group of mostly former British
colonies, which on Monday threatened to suspend the Maldives if
the vote is not brought forward.
