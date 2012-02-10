* Nasheed says no clarity on arrest warrant
* UN envoy meets new president
* Violence on Addu atoll sparked by report of Nasheed death
By By C. Bryson Hull
MALE, Feb 10 The ousted president of the
Maldives was walking free on Friday despite an arrest warrant
against him as diplomats including a U.N. envoy worked to
forestall renewed violence in the Indian Ocean archipelago best
known as a luxury beach getaway.
Rain and cooler weather appeared to ease the tension the day
after the new government issued the warrant against deposed
leader Mohamed Nasheed, who quickly returned to his roots as a
street activist and dared police to arrest him.
"There has been no clarification on the arrest warrant,"
Nasheed told Reuters in front of his family home in central
Male, capital of the 1,200-island Indian Ocean archipelago of
330,000 Sunni Muslims.
Security forces, a group of whom Nasheed accused of
conspiring with political rivals to usurp him at gunpoint under
the guise of a constitutional handover to his vice president,
took no chances during Friday prayers.
Around 50 troops and police wearing helmets and riot gear
stood guard in Republic Square, site of the Grand Mosque and two
days of violence that first saw Nasheed unseated and then beaten
along with his supporters as they protested his ouster.
U.N. Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs Oscar
Fernandez-Taranco met new President Mohamed Waheed Hussain Manik
at the start of his three-day visit to urge both sides to
negotiate and avoid violence.
Fernandez-Taranco was among several teams of diplomats,
including from India, Britain, the United States and European
Union, who were either in Male or soon to arrive. A Commonwealth
delegation also was meeting all the political parties.
"We told the president that at this time, it is very
important to ensure the police and military operate on an
entirely constitutional level to cool the temperatures," Akbar
Khan, the Commonwealth delegation head, told Reuters.
"The fragility of the democratic transition here was clearly
demonstrated by recent events."
The Maldives, for almost nine centuries a sultanate before
it became a British protectorate, held its first fully
democratic elections in 2008. Nasheed defeated Maumoon Abdul
Gayoom, who at 30 years in power was then Asia's longest-serving
leader and accused of running the country as a dictator.
Nasheed, writing in The New York Times, said what had
happened in the Maldives since the downfall of "iron-fisted"
Gayoom should serve as a warning "for other Muslim nations
undergoing democratic reform".
"The dictator can be removed in a day, but it can take years
to stamp out the lingering remnants of his dictatorship."
On the atoll of Addu, the second-largest population centre
in the Maldives with 30,000 people and a Nasheed stronghold,
calm returned on Friday after his supporters went on the
rampage, attacking and razing police stations, courts and
government buildings on Wednesday.
"Everyone is now silent, but I don't know if there will be
more problems," firefighter Hussain Sharif told Reuters from
telephone from Addu's Gan island, a former British air force
base.
He said that police were arresting councillors from
Nasheed's party, accused of fomenting the vandalism, but said
the explosion of outrage was due to a false report.
"The violence began the other day because someone gave the
news that Mohamed Nasheed was dead, or was going to be killed by
the police or military," Sharif said. "Now that news is wrong."
