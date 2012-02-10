* Nasheed says no clarity on arrest warrant
* UN envoy meets new president, Nasheed
* Violence on Addu atoll sparked by report of Nasheed death
By C. Bryson Hull
MALE, Feb 10 The former president of the
Maldives, Mohamed Nasheed, on Friday demanded new elections and
vowed mass street protests if the new government did not relent,
raising the prospect of a protracted crisis on the Indian Ocean
islands famed as a beach paradise.
Nasheed was free despite an arrest warrant against him as
diplomats including a U.N. envoy worked to forestall renewed
violence after his removal this week, which he said happened at
gunpoint in circumstances he described as a coup.
He demanded his successor, President Mohamed Waheed Hussain
Manik, step down and hand power to the speaker of the parliament
for two months, until a new presidential poll can be called. The
next election was due in October 2013.
"Fresh elections are our bottom line and we are not relying
on the international community for that, we are relying on the
people of the Maldives," Nasheed told reporters. "The medicine
here is on the streets, in strength."
Rain and cooler weather appeared to ease tension a day after
the new government issued a warrant against Nasheed, who quickly
returned to his roots as a street activist and dared police to
arrest him.
But Nasheed said police and military were ransacking Addu
atoll, a bastion of his supporters, and were dragging people out
of their homes and beating those who belonged to his party, with
rival party members helping to identify them.
"We are losing a country as we speak," he said, describing
the attack as retaliation. Police said his supporters razed at
least 20 government buildings on Wednesday night.
Earlier, Nasheed, speaking to Reuters in front of his family
home in central Male, capital of the 1,200-island archipelago of
330,000 Sunni Muslims, said there had been no clarification on
the status of his arrest warrant.
CALL FOR CALM
His increasingly defiant tone came as a host of diplomats
flew into the archipelago to calm tensions.
He spoke right after meeting an Indian foreign ministry
delegation and before meeting U.N. Assistant Secretary-General
for Political Affairs Oscar Fernandez-Taranco.
Fernandez-Taranco, who arrived late on Thursday, joined
Western governments, India and the Commonwealth in urging calm
and dialogue. The U.N. envoy also met new president Waheed, whom
Nasheed wants to step down.
"We told the president that at this time, it is very
important to ensure the police and military operate on an
entirely constitutional level to cool the temperatures," Akbar
Khan, the Commonwealth delegation head, told Reuters.
"The fragility of the democratic transition here was clearly
demonstrated by recent events."
The Maldives, for almost nine centuries a sultanate before
it became a British protectorate, held its first fully
democratic elections in 2008. Nasheed defeated Maumoon Abdul
Gayoom, who at 30 years in power was then Asia's longest-serving
leader and accused of running the country as a dictator.
Security forces, a group of whom Nasheed accused of
conspiring with political rivals to usurp him under the guise of
a constitutional handover to his vice president, took no chances
during Friday prayers.
About 50 troops and police wearing helmets and riot gear
stood guard in Republic Square, site of the Grand Mosque and two
days of violence that first saw Nasheed unseated and then
roughed up along with supporters as they protested his ouster.
An Indian government official said Indian ships were close
by and monitoring the situation and could help with the
evacuation of tourists if the situation worsened.
India saw the events in the Maldives as its internal affair,
the official said, adding that India hoped elections would be
held at the earliest date to the satisfaction of all political
parties.
(Additional reporting by Satarupa Bhattacharjya and Manoj
Kumar; Editing by Robert Birsel and Ed Lane)