* Team to investigate ex-president's exit from power
* Thousands rally peacefully for Nasheed
By J.J. Robinson
MALE, Feb 17 Thousands of supporters of
former Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed rallied peacefully in
the capital as Commonwealth ministers arrived to investigate the
circumstances of his abrupt exit from power last week.
There were fears Friday's rally could set off bloodshed if
Nasheed's supporters clashed with riot police, as they did on
Feb. 8. That was the day after Nasheed resigned in what he said
was a coup on the Indian Ocean archipelago, best-known as a
luxury holiday destination.
Nasheed, who won a historic election in 2008 and became the
Maldives' first democratically elected president, waved to the
crowds on Friday, and was expected to speak later.
There were no uniformed security officers present, in an
apparent attempt to keep tempers cool. Nasheed's party has
threatened to mount mass street protests - a return to past form
for the 44-year-old, who was jailed 27 times while calling for
democracy in the islands.
Nasheed says he was ousted in a coup on Tuesday in a mutiny
by police and military officers. New President Mohamed Waheed
Hussain Manik, former vice president, and his supporters in
opposition parties say Nasheed resigned of his own accord amid
popular protests against him.
It is three years since Nasheed took over after the
introduction of a new constitution, folowing the autocratic
30-year rule of Maumoon Abdul Gayoom.
The team from the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group, the
54-nation organisation's democracy watchdog, arrived for what is
expected to be a four-day visit to investigate Nasheed's exit.
Surujrattan Rambachan, foreign affairs minister of Trinidad
and Tobago, is leading the team.
The group, empowered to take action and sanction
Commonwealth nations it finds have violated Commonwealth
principles, is one of several diplomatic initiatives afoot.
India's Foreign Secretary Ranjan Mathai visited on Thursday,
and pushed Waheed to agree to elections before their due date in
October 2013.
Waheed, who says he will establish a government of national
unity, has agreed to hold them if certain conditions are in
place, including constitutional changes and a peaceful
environment.
Nasheed has demanded that Waheed step aside and new
elections be called in two months.
(Writing by Bryson Hull; editing by Andrew Roche)