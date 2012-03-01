* Police say 44 arrested, 14 officers hurt
* U.S. criticises protests
* Soldiers remove some legislators
By J.J. Robinson
MALE, March 1 Protesters in the Maldives
blocked the new president from entering parliament on Thursday,
the latest salvo in a political crisis that has begun to hurt
the Indian Ocean archipelago's reputation as a laid-back luxury
tourist paradise.
Thousands of supporters of ex-president Mohamed Nasheed, who
says he was forced to resign last month under threat of
violence, surrounded the People's Majlis, while legislators from
his Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) stopped proceedings inside.
New President Mohamed Waheed Hassan Manik, who was due to
address the opening session, was unable to enter despite the
presence of scores of riot police and soldiers.
Nasheed, the islands' first democratically elected
president, and his party say he was ousted in a bloodless coup
on Feb. 7 and that Waheed's government is illegitimate.
They have vowed peaceful street protests until early
elections are called. Polls are due in October 2013.
Police spokesman Ahmed Shiyam said 44 people had been
arrested, and fourteen officers were injured in skirmishes. Many
protesters sat on the street outside parliament, wearing goggles
and surgical masks in anticipation of being tear-gassed.
The United States criticised the "disorderly protests", and
urged dialogue to create the conditions for an early poll.
"The United States encourages all parties to continue to
work collaboratively and peacefully toward a solution ... and
not allow violence to further complicate the situation," the
U.S. Embassy for Sri Lanka and the Maldives said in a statement.
Images sent out on Twitter by MDP legislators from the
parliament chamber showed them sitting on the speaker's desk,
while others blocked Speaker Abdulla Shahid from entering.
Later, soldiers forcibly removed two MDP legislators. That
is not without precedent in the rambunctious parliament, which
saw a quarter of its sessions canceled because of disruptions
and is ranked among the archipelago nation's most corrupt
institutions.
(Writing by Bryson Hull; Editing by Robert Birsel)