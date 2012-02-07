* President quits after weeks of protests and police mutiny
* Nasheed's MDP party says president ousted in a "coup"
* New president says rule of law established
By Bryson Hull
MALE, Feb 8 President Mohamed Nasheed of
the Maldives, widely credited with bringing democracy to the
Indian Ocean archipelago, resigned on Tuesday after weeks of
opposition protests erupted into a police mutiny, and handed
power to his deputy.
Nasheed, the Sunni Muslim nation's first democratically
elected presfident , handed over to Vice-President
Mohamed Waheed Hassan Manik and said in a televised address "I
believe that if the government were to remain in power it would
require the use of force which would harm many citizens."
Protests last year over the faltering economy and scrambling
ahead of this year's presidential election, have seen parties
adopting hardline Islamist rhetoric and accusing Nasheed of
being anti-Islamic.
Nasheed's Maldivian Democratic Party said in a statement
that "rogue elements" in the police force and supporters of his
predecessor Maumoon Abdul Gayoom had overthrown the government
and forced Nasheed to quit.
The MDP called for help from abroad to re-establish
democracy and protect Nasheed and senior government members. A
presidential aide told Reuters on condition of anonymity that
Nasheed had been allowed to return to his home in Male and was
no longer under military guard.
Hassan Saeed, leader of the DQP - a party in the opposition
coalition - and an Indian diplomatic source in Colombo said
Nasheed had asked India for help and been refused.
An Indian foreign ministry spokesman said the rebellion was
an internal Maldives matter "to be resolved by the Maldives".
India helped foil a coup on the islands in 1988 by sending a
battalion of soldiers to back the government.
Britain's Foreign Office said a team of diplomats was on its
way there and that London viewed developments "with concern" and
called on all groups "to find a peaceful way through these
difficulties, in accordance with the Constitution".
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon appealed for calm and
said in a statement that the United Nations would remain a
"close partner" of the Maldives.
A Commonwealth spokeswoman said the multinational body was
"gravely concerned" and five Secretariat officials had arrived
in the Maldives on Monday to see how the Commonwealth could
help. "We urge all to respect the rule of law and the
constitution and to refrain from acts of violence," she said.
Late on Tuesday, tourists and air traffic were moving
without disruption at the islands' main airport. People whizzed
about on mopeds in the streets of the capital Male as usual.
The official presidential bungalow showed no signs of
activity and a handful of Maldivians sauntered around shopping
and civic centre Republic Square, which also houses the Grand
Mosque and police headquarters, with no sign of security forces.
DEMOCRACY
Nasheed swept to victory in 2008, pledging to bring full
democracy to the low-lying islands and speaking out passionately
on the dangers of climate change and rising sea levels.
But he drew opposition fire for his arrest of a judge he
said was in the pocket of Gayoom, who ruled for 30 years.
Protests at the arrest set off a constitutional crisis that
had Nasheed - jailed in all for six years and arrested 27 times
by Gayoom's government while agitating for democracy - defending
himself against accusations of acting like a dictator.
The new president told Reuters that Nasheed was in
protective police custody for his security and said calling the
day's events a coup was a "misrepresentation".
"The people have been out on the street demonstrating for
weeks now and finally it came to a point where the crowds (were)
too overwhelming and the president tried to negotiate, was too
late and the people prevailed on him to resign," Waheed said.
There had been a brief conflict between the military and the
police, he said. "The situation is now resolved. Both the police
and the armed forces fully supported my taking office."
He said one priority was to create a "durable environment
for tourism since it's our main industry... We can assure all
visitors to the Maldives the situation is perfectly normal".
In an address after being sworn in, Waheed said the rule of
law had been fully established. "I will not order the police,
military or any person to do anything against the law ...
Everyone will have the protection of the constitution and laws."
He called upon all political parties, the military and
citizens to "put aside personal hatreds" and pledged to "work to
restore peace and prosperity of the nation, to deliver a
harmonious and peaceful living to the people".
Waheed is expected to run a national unity government until
the presidential election.
Thomas Cook Germany, part of the London-listed group
, said it was discouraging its 900 customers now in the
Maldives from travelling to Male. Airlines reported no
cancellations of scheduled flights to the Maldives.
Germany advised against all but essential travel to Male,
while Britain's advice to tourists was to "exercise caution,
avoid demonstrations and beware of spontaneous gatherings".
The trouble has been largely invisible to the 900,000 or so
tourists who come every year to visit desert islands swathed in
aquamarine seas, ringed by white-sand beaches.
Most tourists are whisked to their island resorts by
seaplane or speedboat, where they are free to drink alcohol and
get luxurious spa treatments, insulated from the everyday
Maldives, a fully Islamic state where alcohol is outlawed and
skimpy beachwear frowned upon.
Nasheed sought international help to stop the sea engulfing
his nation and in 2009 held a cabinet meeting underwater, with
ministers in scuba gear, to publicise the problem.
An Asian diplomat serving in Male told Reuters on condition
of anonymity: "No one remembers the underwater cabinet meeting.
They remember Judge Abdulla Mohamed," a reference to Nasheed
having the military arrest the judge accused of being in
Gayoom's pocket.
(Additional reporting by C. Bryson Hull in Male, Ranga Sirilal
in Colombo, Frank Jack Daniel in New Delhi and Peter Maushagen
in Frankfurt; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Tim Pearce)