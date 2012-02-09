COLOMBO Feb 9 A criminal court in the Maldives issued arrest warrants for ousted president Mohamed Nasheed and his former defence minister, but the charges against them were unclear, a senior official of Nasheed's Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) said.

"An arrest warrant has been issued for him and his former defence minister," MDP official Adam Manik told Reuters. "We have no idea (what the charges are)."

Police and soldiers were reportedly on their way to arrest Nasheed, who had just met with a Commonwealth delegation in the Indian Ocean islands to mediate in the political crisis that followed his resignation on Tuesday, which Nasheed called a coup. (Created by Bryson Hull; Editing by Nick Macfie)