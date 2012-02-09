COLOMBO Feb 9 A criminal court in the
Maldives issued arrest warrants for ousted president Mohamed
Nasheed and his former defence minister, but the charges against
them were unclear, a senior official of Nasheed's Maldivian
Democratic Party (MDP) said.
"An arrest warrant has been issued for him and his former
defence minister," MDP official Adam Manik told Reuters. "We
have no idea (what the charges are)."
Police and soldiers were reportedly on their way to arrest
Nasheed, who had just met with a Commonwealth delegation in the
Indian Ocean islands to mediate in the political crisis that
followed his resignation on Tuesday, which Nasheed called a
coup.
