COLOMBO, July 5 The foreign minister of Maldives
said she quit on Tuesday because she opposed the government's
use of capital punishment, which the government of the Maldives
adopted in May.
"It was one of the most difficult decisions I had to take,"
Foreign Minister Dunya Maumoon said in a statement sent to
Reuters.
"Yet, the decision became inevitable because of the profound
differences of opinion on the government's policy in
implementing the death penalty at a time when serious questions
are being asked, and concerns being expressed, about the
delivery of justice in the Maldives."
Ibrahim Hussain Shihab, a spokesman in Yameen's office,
confirmed Dunya's resignation without elaborating on the reason.
