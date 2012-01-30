BUDAPEST Jan 30 Hungarian airline Malev said on Monday its financing was no longer sustainable as of the end of January.

"At today's board meeting, chief executive Lorant Limburger informed the board that, despite the continuous improvement in commercial results, the financing of operations has become unsustainable as of the end of January, and it is unresolved," Malev said.

Early this month, the European Commission told the carrier to repay state aid worth hundreds of millions of dollars received from 2007-10.

The airline said it had managed to agree with U.S. firm ILFC on the continued lease of its aircraft. Malev's management must draw up a liquidity management plan by the end of this week, the airline said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Dan Lalor)