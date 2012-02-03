BUDAPEST Feb 3 Hungarian flag-carrier
Malev announced on Friday that it had stopped
operating because its liquidity situation has become
unsustainable and all its flights had been grounded as of 0500
GMT on Friday.
The airline had been placed under extraordinary protection
from creditors and a receiver was appointed earlier this week.
Malev said its suppliers had lost confidence in the airline
and started to demand payment, while the government could no
longer provide cash injections for the company.
"This has accelerated the outflow of cash to such an extent,
that by today the situation of the airline has become
unsustainable," Malev's board said in a statement.
The stoppage comes after the airline was ordered by the
European Commission last month to repay millions of dollars
worth of state aid received between 2007 and
2010.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)