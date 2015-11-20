BAMAKO Nov 20 Islamist militant group al Mourabitoun said it was jointly responsible with al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) for a hotel attack in Mali's capital on Friday in which at least 27 people died, Mauritania's Alakhbar news agency said.

Al Mourabitoun is led by veteran Algerian militant Mokhtar Belmokhtar, who was reported killed in a U.S. air strike in June. AQIM later denied he had been killed. (Reporting by Kissima Diagana; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Gareth Jones)