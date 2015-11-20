Still image from video shows the lobby of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/REUTERS TV

BAMAKO Islamist gunmen who attacked the luxury Radisson Blu hotel in Mali's capital, Bamako, on Friday were moving floor by floor through the building and had arrived at the seventh floor, a senior security source said.

"They are in the process of going floor by floor, room by room. They've now arrived at the seventh floor," said the source. As many as 170 staff and guests are thought to be held hostage inside.

Another security source said some of the hostages had been freed after being made to recite verses from the Koran.

(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Ed Cropley)