* French may have been target, a week after Paris attacks
* Singer hid under bed as gunmen searched rooms
* Attack over by early evening; two gunmen reported dead
By Tiemoko Diallo
BAMAKO, Nov 20 Around 27 people were reported
dead on Friday after Malian commandos stormed a hotel seized by
Islamist gunmen to rescue 170 people, many of them foreigners,
trapped in the building.
The jihadist group Al Mourabitoun, which is based in the
desert north of the former French colony, claimed responsibility
for the attack and said it worked with al Qaeda in the Islamic
Maghreb. Mali has been battling Islamist rebels for years.
A security source said the siege was over by around 4 p.m.
local time (1630 GMT) and two militants were dead.
A United Nations official said U.N. peacekeepers searching
the hotel had made a preliminary count of 27 bodies. The
government held an emergency cabinet meeting on Friday night and
was expected to give an official death toll later.
"At first I thought it was a carjacking. Then they killed
two guards in front of me and shot another man in the stomach
and wounded him and I knew it was something more," said Modi
Coulibaly, a Malian legal expert who saw the assault start.
State television showed troops brandishing AK47s in the
lobby of the Radisson Blu, one of the capital Bamako's smartest
hotels and beloved of foreigners. A body lay under a brown
blanket at the bottom of a flight of stairs.
Peacekeepers saw 12 dead bodies in the basement of the hotel
and another 15 on the second floor, the U.N. official told
Reuters on condition of anonymity. He added that the U.N. troops
were still helping Malian authorities search the hotel.
The U.S. State Department said one American had been killed.
Earlier, the White House said it was working to locate all
Americans in Mali, and it offered to help with an investigation
and urged its citizens to limit their movements around Bamako.
A man who worked for a Belgian regional parliament was also
among the dead, the assembly said. France's Defence Minister
Jean-Yves Le Drian said he was not aware of any French nationals
killed.
Minister of Internal Security Colonel Salif Traoré said the
gunmen burst through a security barrier at 7 a.m. (0700 GMT),
spraying the area with gunfire and shouting "Allahu Akbar", or
"God is great" in Arabic.
The attacks are a slap in the face for France, which has
stationed 3,500 troops in northern Mali to try to restore
stability after a 2012 Tuareg rebellion which was later hijacked
by al Qaeda-linked jihadists.
They also put a spotlight back on veteran militant leader
Mokhtar Belmokhtar months after he was reported killed.
BURSTS OF GUNFIRE
Bursts of gunfire were heard as the assailants went through
the hotel room by room and floor by floor, one senior security
source and a witness told Reuters.
Some people were freed by the attackers after showing they
could recite verses from the Koran, while others managed to
escape or were brought out by security forces.
One of the rescued hostages, celebrated Guinean singer
Sékouba "Bambino" Diabate, said he had overheard two of the
assailants speaking English as they searched an adjacent room.
"We heard shots coming from the reception area. I didn't
dare go out of my room because it felt like this wasn't just
simple pistols - these were shots from military weapons,"
Diabate told Reuters by phone.
"The attackers went into the room next to mine. I stayed
still, hidden under the bed, not making a noise," he said. "I
heard them say in English 'Did you load it?', 'Let's go'."
The raid on the hotel, which lies just west of the city
centre near government ministries and diplomatic offices, came a
week after Islamic State militants killed 130 people in Paris.
Twelve Air France flight crew members were in the
hotel but all were brought out safely, the French national
carrier said.
A Turkish official said five of seven Turkish Airlines staff
had also managed to flee. The Chinese state news agency Xinhua
said three Chinese citizens had been killed in the attack.
PRESIDENT RETURNS
Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita cut short a trip to
a regional summit in Chad, his office said.
Northern Mali was occupied by Islamist fighters, some with
links to al Qaeda, for most of 2012. They were driven out by a
French-led military operation, but sporadic violence has
continued in Mali's central belt on the southern reaches of the
Sahara, and in Bamako.
One security source said as many as 10 gunmen had stormed
the building, although the company that runs the hotel, Rezidor
Group, said it understood that there were only two attackers.
Al Mourabitoun has claimed responsibility for a number of
attacks, including an assault on a hotel in the town of Sevare,
600 km (375 miles) northeast of Bamako, in August in which 17
people including five U.N. staff were killed.
One of its leaders is Belmokhtar, blamed for a large-scale
assault on an Algerian gas field in 2013 and a major figure in
insurgencies across North Africa.
In the wake of last week's Paris attacks, an Islamic State
militant in Syria told Reuters the organisation viewed France's
military intervention in Mali as another reason to attack France
and French interests.
"This is just the beginning. We also haven't forgotten what
happened in Mali," said the non-Syrian fighter, who was
contacted online by Reuters. "The bitterness from Mali, the
arrogance of the French, will not be forgotten at all."
