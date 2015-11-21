* Mali announces 10-day state of emergency
By Tiemoko Diallo
BAMAKO, Nov 20 Islamist militants killed 19
people in an attack on a top hotel in the capital of Mali on
Friday before Malian commandos stormed the building and rescued
170 people, many of them foreigners.
President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announced the death toll
and said seven people were wounded in the attack, which has been
claimed by jihadist group Al Mourabitoun and al Qaeda in the
Islamic Maghreb (AQIM).
Friday's assault on the Radisson Blu hotel is the latest in
a series of deadly raids this year on high-profile targets in
Mali, which has battled Islamist rebels based in its desert
north for years.
"Tonight the death toll is heavy," Keita said on state
television, declaring a 10-day state of emergency and three days
of national mourning. He said two militants also died.
The attack is a sharp setback for former colonial power
France, which has stationed 3,500 troops in northern Mali to try
to restore stability after a rebellion in 2012 by ethnic Tuaregs
that was later hijacked by jihadists linked to al Qaeda.
It also puts a spotlight on veteran militant leader Mokhtar
Belmokhtar, whose group Al Mourabitoun staged the attack months
after he was reported killed in an air strike.
Minister of Internal Security Colonel Salif Traoré said the
gunmen burst through a hotel security barrier at 7 a.m. (0700
GMT), spraying the area with gunfire and shouting "Allahu
Akbar", or "God is great" in Arabic.
"At first I thought it was a carjacking. Then they killed
two guards in front of me and shot another man in the stomach
and wounded him and I knew it was something more," said Modi
Coulibaly, a Malian legal expert who saw the assault start.
The attack ended around 4 p.m. and a U.N. official said U.N.
peacekeepers searching the hotel made a preliminary count of 27
bodies.
As troops stormed the hotel, state television showed them
brandishing AK47s in the lobby. A body lay under a brown blanket
at the bottom of a flight of stairs.
Peacekeepers saw 12 dead bodies in the basement and another
15 on the second floor, the U.N. official told Reuters on
condition of anonymity. He added that U.N. troops were helping
Malian authorities search the hotel.
The U.S. State Department said one American was killed. The
White House said it was working to locate all Americans in Mali,
and it offered to help with an investigation and urged its
citizens to limit their movements around Bamako.
A man who worked for a Belgian regional parliament was also
among the dead, the assembly said. France's Defence Minister
Jean-Yves Le Drian said he was not aware of any French nationals
killed.
BURSTS OF GUNFIRE
Bursts of gunfire were heard as the militants went through
the hotel room by room and floor by floor, one senior security
source and a witness told Reuters.
Some people were freed by the attackers after showing they
could recite verses from the Koran, while others managed to
escape or were brought out by security forces.
One of the rescued hostages, celebrated Guinean singer
Sékouba "Bambino" Diabate, said he had overheard two of the
assailants speaking English as they searched an adjacent room.
"We heard shots coming from the reception area. I didn't
dare go out of my room because it felt like this wasn't just
simple pistols - these were shots from military weapons,"
Diabate told Reuters by phone.
"The attackers went into the room next to mine. I stayed
still, hidden under the bed, not making a noise," he said. "I
heard them say in English 'Did you load it?', 'Let's go'."
The raid on the hotel, which lies just west of the city
centre near government ministries and diplomatic offices, came a
week after Islamic State militants killed 130 people in Paris.
Twelve Air France flight crew members were in the
hotel but all were brought out safely, the French national
carrier said.
A Turkish official said five of seven Turkish Airlines staff
had also managed to flee. The Chinese state news agency Xinhua
said three Chinese citizens had been killed in the attack.
PRESIDENT RETURNS
Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita cut short a trip to
a regional summit in Chad, his office said.
Northern Mali was occupied by Islamist fighters, some with
links to al Qaeda, for most of 2012. They were driven out by a
French-led military operation, but violence has continued in
Bamako and central Mali on the southern reaches of the Sahara.
One security source said as many as 10 gunmen had stormed
the building, although the company that runs the hotel, Rezidor
Group, said it understood there were only two attackers.
Al Mourabitoun has claimed responsibility for a number of
attacks, including an assault on a hotel in the town of Sevare,
600 km (375 miles) northeast of Bamako, in August in which 17
people including five U.N. staff were killed.
One of its leaders is Belmokhtar, blamed for a large-scale
assault on an Algerian gas field in 2013 and a major figure in
insurgencies across North Africa.
In the wake of last week's Paris attacks, an Islamic State
militant in Syria told Reuters the organisation viewed France's
military intervention in Mali as another reason to attack France
and French interests.
"This is just the beginning. We also haven't forgotten what
happened in Mali," said the non-Syrian fighter, who was
contacted online by Reuters. "The bitterness from Mali, the
arrogance of the French, will not be forgotten at all."
