MOSCOW Nov 21 Six employees of Russian regional airline Volga-Dnepr were killed in Friday's attack on a hotel in Mali, Russia's Interfax news agency reported, citing the government of the Ulyanovsk region where the airline is based.

Earlier Russia's foreign ministry confirmed that Russians had been killed in the attack, without giving a number, after the LifeNews television channel quoted a doctor in Mali saying at least two Russians had been killed. (Reporting By Jason Bush)