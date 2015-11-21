UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MOSCOW Nov 21 Six employees of Russian regional airline Volga-Dnepr were killed in Friday's attack on a hotel in Mali, Russia's Interfax news agency reported, citing the government of the Ulyanovsk region where the airline is based.
Earlier Russia's foreign ministry confirmed that Russians had been killed in the attack, without giving a number, after the LifeNews television channel quoted a doctor in Mali saying at least two Russians had been killed. (Reporting By Jason Bush)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.