WASHINGTON Nov 20 U.S. Special Forces are assisting in rescue efforts amid an attack at a luxury hotel in Mali, CNN reported on Friday.

CNN said U.S. military assets have been removing Americans to safety but that it is unclear whether the Americans were directly involved in the siege or simply staying elsewhere in Mali.

Earlier on Friday Islamist gunmen took 170 people hostage at the hotel in Bamako. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Lisa Lambert Editing by W Simon)