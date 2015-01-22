BAMAKO Jan 22 Mali plans to produce 800,000
tonnes of unginned cotton per year by 2018 after output surged
by more than a quarter in the 2014/15 season on the back of
improved farm inputs, the head of the state-owned textile
development firm CMDT said on Thursday.
Kalfa Sanogo said final production figures for the season
stood at 552,000 tonnes, compared with 440,000 tonnes the
previous season.
"The government increased input subsidies and lowered the
price of fertilizers. This significant grant from the state gave
a lot of momentum to cotton production," Sanogo told Reuters in
an interview on Wednesday in Bamako.
Mali, Africa's third biggest gold producer behind South
Africa and Ghana, also counts cotton as one of its main exports.
Sanogo said the West African nation was expecting to produce
650,000 tonnes in the 2015-2016 season, 725,000 tonnes in
2016-2017, and 800,000 tonnes in 2017-2018, according to CMDT's
five-year development plan.
He said Mali plans to invest between 60 to 70 billion CFA
francs ($122 million) per year to achieve its targets.
"Keeping the target means continuing measures that helped to
attain the 25 percent jump in output this year," he said.
The measures include lower farm input prices, improving soil
fertility, motivating farmers with favourable farmgate prices
and immediate cash payments after harvest, Sanogo said.
Some 3.5 million farmers out of Mali's over 15 million
people grow cotton, according to the CMDT.
($1 = 574.0400 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by
Michael Urquhart)