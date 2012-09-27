Sept 27 Mali was split in two in March by a
military coup that paved the way for Islamist rebels to take
over the country's mostly desert north.
Five months after the coup's leader ceded power back to a
transitional civilian government, it remains unclear who really
runs the West African state.
Here is a timeline of events.
March 22, 2012 - Soldiers seize power from President Amadou
Toumani Toure as a protest over the government's ineffective
handling of a campaign against northern rebels turns into a
coup. The African Union suspends Mali the next day. Coup leader
Captain Amadou Sanogo says he is ready for talks with rebels but
wants to preserve Mali's territorial integrity.
March 30 - Tuareg separatist insurgents enter the key town
of Kidal in the north after soldiers abandon positions. Sanogo
calls for external help against the rebels, who gradually gain
control over the northern half of Mali.
April 6 - A rebel group, the Movement for the Liberation of
Azawad (MNLA), proclaims independence for northern Mali, which
it names Azawad, after announcing an end to fighting.
April 8 - President Toure resigns, paving the way for the
soldiers who ousted him to stick by a deal to restore civilian
rule and hand power to parliamentary speaker Dioncounda Traore.
April 9 - Members of Mali's Arab community in Timbuktu form
the Azawad National Liberation Front, or FLNA, an armed group to
fill the void left by the army's retreat from the north.
April 12 - Traore is sworn in as interim president.
May 26 - The Tuareg-led MNLA and Islamist militant group
Ansar Dine agree to merge and create an independent state in the
north. The Tuaregs ditch the pact a week later.
Aug. 20 - Traore approves a transitional government led by
former NASA astrophysicist Cheick Modibo Diarra.
Sept. 2 - Islamists retake the town of Douentza, 800 km (500
miles) northeast of the capital Bamako, disarming without a
fight a local militia trying to wrest back control of the
rebel-held north.
Sept. 18 - Mali asks the U.N. to approve an "immediate"
mandate for an international force to help it recover northern
parts of the country. The Security Council had on July 5
endorsed political efforts by the 15-state ECOWAS bloc to end
the unrest, but stopped short of backing military intervention.