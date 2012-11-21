NOUAKCHOTT Nov 21 A French citizen has been kidnapped in Mali near the border with Mauritania and Senegal, a Mauritanian security source and Mauritanian state media said on Wednesday.

The man had crossed into Mali from Mauritania by car on Tuesday morning and had been kidnapped near the Malian town of Kayes, according to state press agency AMI.

The Mauritanian security source confirmed the kidnapping, but provided no new details. He asked not to be named.