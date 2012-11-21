By Laurent Prieur
NOUAKCHOTT Nov 21 A French citizen has been
kidnapped in Mali near the border with Mauritania and Senegal, a
Mauritanian security source and Mauritanian state media said on
Wednesday.
The man had crossed into Mali from Mauritania by car on
Tuesday morning and had been kidnapped near the Malian town of
Kayes, according to state press agency AMI.
The Mauritanian security source confirmed the information,
but provided no new details.
An official at the Foreign Ministry in France said it could
not immediately confirm the kidnapping and was making checks.
The north of Mali is controlled by Islamist groups, who have
hijacked a rebellion by Tuareg separatists after a coup in March
that toppled the government.
Six French nationals are already in the hands of kidnappers
in the Sahara, and Paris is the most vocal supporter of a
planned international intervention aimed at wresting the
territory from the Islamists' control.