* Tackle Bamako before the desert north, think tank says
* Swift military intervention risks aggravating situation
* Previous regime ran "mafia-style alliances" in north
By David Lewis
DAKAR, July 18 Any efforts to tackle the crisis
in Mali must focus on rebuilding a central state authority
before trying to recapture northern desert zones now mainly in
the hands of al Qaeda-linked Islamists, the International Crisis
Group said.
Foreign powers should resist mounting pressure for a
military operation to tackle the north as any such move
underestimated the complexity of the situation and risked
fomenting "terrorism" and ethnic conflict, the think tank warned
in a report released on Wednesday.
Former colonial power France said last week that military
intervention in Mali was "probable", and neighbour Niger has led
African calls for swift action to prevent extremist groups,
including al Qaeda and Nigeria's Boko Haram, from consolidating
their positions across the Sahara-Sahel band.
"It is urgent and necessary to restore the political,
institutional and security foundations of the central state
prior to working towards the north's reintegration into the
republic," ICG said.
Mali, once seen as one of West Africa's most stable nations,
has imploded since a March coup removed the country's president
weeks before elections were due, a move that accelerated the
fall of the north to a mix of secular and Islamist rebels.
The military has officially ceded power, but still meddles
in politics, weakening an already fragile transitional
government and complicating foreign efforts to rebuild the armed
forces to reunite the country.
Having outgunned and outmanoeuvered their former secular
allies, the north is now held mainly by Islamist groups, most
notably Ansar Dine which is linked to al Qaeda and has imposed
Islamic law in territories under its control.
"The prospects of a negotiated solution to the crisis are
receding with the consolidation of hardline Islamist power in
the north and a continued political, institutional and security
vacuum in Bamako," ICG said.
"IGNORE CALLS FOR WAR"
West Africa's ECOWAS bloc has said for months it favours
dialogue but is also readying a 3,000-strong force that could be
dispatched to the country, though the planning and financing of
any such mission remains unclear.
Mali's military looks no closer to returning to fight in the
north and warnings the country may become "Africa's Afghanistan"
have propelled the crisis up the international security agenda.
"Pressure is mounting in favour of an armed external
intervention as specific security and political interests of
foreign actors ... prevail over those of the Malian population
in both the north and south," ICG said.
"It would be wise to ignore calls for war and continue with
existing initiatives to promote a political settlement of the
conflict without, however, neglecting security issues."
The Brussels-based group warned that military intervention
could trigger inter-tribal score settling and rule out any
chance of peaceful coexistence between communities.
Complicated ties and conflicting regional interests have
long dogged Western efforts to improve cooperation in tackling
the influence of groups linked to al Qaeda and international
smuggling networks plying their trade in the Sahara.
The defeat of Libya's Muammar Gaddafi and looting of his
arsenals during the Western-backed war flooded northern Mali
with weapons and fighters, emboldening the loosely linked
collection of rebels who launched their rebellion in January.
But ICG said Mali's grip on the north was already tenuous by
then, having "rested on a loose network of personal,
clientelistic, even mafia-style alliances with regional elites
with reversible loyalties rather than on robust democratic
institutions".
(Editing by Joe Bavier and Louise Ireland)