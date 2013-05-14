* Malian government seeking roughly 2 billion euros
* President expects elections on July 28
BRUSSELS May 14 The European Union will pledge
more than half a billion euros($650 million) to help Mali
rebuild after months of conflict, European Commission President
Jose Manuel Barroso said on Tuesday.
"Tomorrow we will commit 520 million euros for Mali between
2013 and 2014," Barroso told reporters ahead of a conference of
aid donors in Brussels on Wednesday.
Mali's President Dioncounda Traore also told the briefing
the country will hold presidential elections on July 28.
"I do believe it will be kept to the 28th of July, we will
do everything for the presidential elections to start on that
day," Traore said.
The Malian government is seeking roughly 2 billion euros in
support from the conference, which is being organised by the
European Union, to help fund a 4.34 billion euro plan to keep
the peace and help restore infrastructure to the country.
"If we can get to 1.5-1.6 billion then I would say we are
about there," Mali's President Dioncounda Traore told the
briefing.
"Mr Barroso announced a figure. I think that's a good start.
Tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, in a week or in a month, it
is clear that the international community, the European Union,
will inject a lot more than that."
The former French colony in West Africa sought urgent
military support from Paris in January to halt advances by
Islamist rebels who had seized control of the northern
two-thirds of the country.
Since the intervention, Islamist rebels have been pushed
back from the main urban centres of northern Mali into the
mountains and desert, but the French action has failed to stop
rebels from waging a guerrilla war.
Over a year of conflict has also resulted in the exodus of
tens of thousands of refugees to the surrounding countries of
Burkina Faso, Mauritania, and Niger.
France is looking to withdraw thousands of its troops and
hand over security duties to a U.N. peacekeeping mission.
($1 = 0.7703 euros)
(Reporting by Ethan Bilby; editing by Rex Merrifield)