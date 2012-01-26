BAMAKO Jan 26 Mali rebels on Thursday
took control of the town of Lere near the border with
Mauritania, opening up a third front further south in their
quest for a northern homeland, military and other sources told
Reuters.
"They entered the town without a fight. There was no army
presence. The army had moved a small unit from there yesterday.
The rebels entered the town and hoisted (their) flag," one of
the sources told Reuters. A Malian military official, a civilian
source and a diplomat confirmed the information.
Lere is 600 km (370 miles) northeast of Mali's capital,
Bamako. The Tuareg MNLA rebels, who stepped up their rebellion
with attacks in the far north and northeast last week, say they
want independence for the north of the country.
(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Additional reporting and writing
by David Lewis)